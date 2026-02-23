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Ruto to Kiambu leaders: Stop blame games, unite and work for electorate
Ruto urged elected officials to take ownership of local challenges and work collaboratively to ensure progress across the county.
Ruto urged elected officials to take ownership of local challenges and work collaboratively to ensure progress across the county.
This comes after businesses operating along Douglas Wakihuri Road behind Nyayo Stadium were reduced to rubble in a dawn operation carried out under heavy police guard, cutting off the livelihoods of dozens of youths who depended on the site for daily income.