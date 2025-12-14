Health and Wellness
Garissa County Referral Hospital prioritises child-friendly care
The child-friendly approach helps reduce fear and anxiety, improves cooperation during medical care, and supports faster emotional recovery.
The child-friendly approach helps reduce fear and anxiety, improves cooperation during medical care, and supports faster emotional recovery.
The delivery is part of the government’s strengthened direct-to-facility distribution system aimed at ensuring public hospitals across the country maintain a steady and reliable stock of essential medicines.
Commissioned at the heart of Garissa Town, the facility is equipped with advanced analytical tools, including a UV spectrophotometer, bacteriological testing kits, and modern equipment for physico-chemical analysis.