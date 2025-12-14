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Radio Generation Kenya

Governor Nathif Jama

Northeastern Kenya gets first water testing lab
News

Northeastern Kenya gets first water testing lab

Commissioned at the heart of Garissa Town, the facility is equipped with advanced analytical tools, including a UV spectrophotometer, bacteriological testing kits, and modern equipment for physico-chemical analysis.

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