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School heads body says no formal complaints lodged over Grade 10 placement
KECSHA reaffirmed its support for the ministry’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in implementing education reforms.
KECSHA reaffirmed its support for the ministry’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in implementing education reforms.
The funds, disbursed on January 2, 2026, are intended to facilitate school operations and ensure all learners access quality education without interruptions.
In a press statement issued on December 30, 2025, Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba said the placement exercise began on December 14 and ran until December 19, when the initial results were released.