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EACC targets fake credentials in new anti-corruption strategy
According to the EACC boss, forged and overstated credentials weaken fair competition and damage confidence in public systems.
According to the EACC boss, forged and overstated credentials weaken fair competition and damage confidence in public systems.
Barchok had filed a petition under a certificate of urgency, seeking to block his arrest and trial after the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved charges against him last week following investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
It is the second time the lake region has hosted the national event, the previous one being in Kisumu in April 2025.