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Radio Generation Kenya

graft

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok. PHOTO/Weekly Vision
News

High Court clears way for Barchok graft case

Barchok had filed a petition under a certificate of urgency, seeking to block his arrest and trial after the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved charges against him last week following investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

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