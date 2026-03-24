Business
Kenya Airways swings to Sh17 billion loss after fleet grounding
The airline said its performance was heavily affected by temporary grounding of part of its fleet.
The airline said its performance was heavily affected by temporary grounding of part of its fleet.
, Okwiri said the national carrier failed to prepare for mandatory heavy aircraft maintenance, especially the costly D-checks that are required after several years of aircraft use. As a result, the airline lacks the cash needed to service multiple aircraft, forcing them to remain grounded for long periods.