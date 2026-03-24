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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

grounded aircraft

Why Kenya Airways jets are grounded - Okwiri
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Why Kenya Airways jets are grounded - Okwiri

, Okwiri said the national carrier failed to prepare for mandatory heavy aircraft maintenance, especially the costly D-checks that are required after several years of aircraft use. As a result, the airline lacks the cash needed to service multiple aircraft, forcing them to remain grounded for long periods.

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