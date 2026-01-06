Watchdog flags shrinking county slice of State funds
A new report by the Parliamentary Budget Office highlights that while allocations have increased over the years, counties are receiving a smaller slice of the national revenue pie.
A new report by the Parliamentary Budget Office highlights that while allocations have increased over the years, counties are receiving a smaller slice of the national revenue pie.
The President explained that the surge reflects a revised contribution system aimed at maximizing local resources. He projected that by June 2027, the fund could reach Sh1 trillion, a milestone that could eventually allow Kenya to move away from borrowing from countries like China.
The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from Stanbic Bank shows that business activity expanded for the second consecutive month, reaching 52.5 points from 51.9 in September — the highest level since February 2022.
Operational efficiency improved, lowering the cost-to-income ratio from 55.1 percent to 50.6 percent, while asset quality remained strong with non-performing loan coverage at 71.4 percent and a contained cost of risk of 1.9 percent.
Customer deposits dropped by Sh31.9 billion in the six months to June, falling to Sh496.9 billion from Sh528.8 billion in the same period last year.