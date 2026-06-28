World-Cup-2026
Ugarte’s injury against Spain a major concern for Manchester United
Ugarte’s injury is now a major concern for United, who are awaiting an update from Uruguay’s medical staff before deciding the best course of action.
Ugarte’s injury is now a major concern for United, who are awaiting an update from Uruguay’s medical staff before deciding the best course of action.
The drug lord was the Mexican government’s biggest prize yet to show the Trump administration in its efforts to crack down on the cartels, and his death was met with a forceful reaction from the cartel, known by its Spanish initials CJNG.