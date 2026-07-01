World-Cup-2026
Koeman resigns as Netherlands players face racial abuse over missed penalties
The resignation also comes amid reports that some of his Black players who missed penalties during the match were racially abused online by fans.
The resignation also comes amid reports that some of his Black players who missed penalties during the match were racially abused online by fans.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick confirmed that 13 fatalities had been recorded and more people were still missing.