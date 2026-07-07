Sports
Not my decision! Vinicius exempts himself from penalty blame
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display on Sunday and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium.