31 killed after rubbish landfill collapses onto homes in Guinea
The collapse happened at about 02:00 local time in the Dar-es-Salam area, where a major waste site gave way and sent tonnes of rubbish towards nearby homes.
The collapse happened at about 02:00 local time in the Dar-es-Salam area, where a major waste site gave way and sent tonnes of rubbish towards nearby homes.
The ceremony, organised by Guinea’s Ministry of Culture, took place on Friday at a newly opened garden on the outskirts of the capital. It was part of an ongoing regional movement to encourage members of the African diaspora to reconnect with their heritage and explore investment opportunities in Africa.
Guinea now has one of the highest election costs in the region. By comparison, Nigeria’s 2022 deposit was 100 million naira ($67,000), Cameroon’s is $53,000, and Ivory Coast’s is $90,000.
The move came as the main parties and civil society groups in the West African nation readied to hold demonstrations from September 5 to condemn what they see as a power grab by the head of the junta, General Mamadi Doumbouya.