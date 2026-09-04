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Ruto pays tribute to fallen Haiti mission officers
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Mudavadi expressed concern that the Secretary-General’s report, referenced as A/80/644, failed to accurately reflect the findings of investigations into allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involving Kenyan personnel deployed to Haiti.
A third contingent of 208 Kenyan police officers returned from Haiti on March 24, 2026, after MSS deployment, underscoring Kenya’s role in curbing gang violence and supporting Haiti’s security institutions.