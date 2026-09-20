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Half marathon

Kibiwott Kandie banned for seven years for anti-doping rule violation
Sports

Kibiwott Kandie banned for seven years for anti-doping rule violation

Kandie had initially faced an eight-year suspension, comprising four years for each violation, but received a one-year reduction after admitting the offences early and accepting the sanction. His suspension has been backdated to March 14, 2025, the date of his provisional suspension, and will run until March 13, 2032

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