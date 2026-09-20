Sports
Agnes Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
Kandie had initially faced an eight-year suspension, comprising four years for each violation, but received a one-year reduction after admitting the offences early and accepting the sanction. His suspension has been backdated to March 14, 2025, the date of his provisional suspension, and will run until March 13, 2032