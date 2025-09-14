Sports
Kane hits brace as Bayern thump Hamburg again
Kane brought his Bayern tally to 93 goals in 101 games while Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Aleksandar Pavlovic also scored.
Kane brought his Bayern tally to 93 goals in 101 games while Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Aleksandar Pavlovic also scored.
According to the fire department in the northern German city, rescue teams were unable to reach the victims in time. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Among the victims, three are in critical condition while another three have sustained serious injuries.