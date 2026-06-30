Radio Generation's Hanifa Adan among BAKE award winners as Kenya's top creators honoured
Hanifa, who co-hosts Generation Report on Radio Generation, won the Social Issues and Active Citizenship category during the awards.
Hanifa, who co-hosts Generation Report on Radio Generation, won the Social Issues and Active Citizenship category during the awards.
“I’m very excited, this is my first time as a radio host,” Hanifa said.
Among the demonstrators were well-known activists Boniface Mwangi and Hanifa Adan, accompanied by Rose Njeri’s family members.
According to Sing’Oei, there was no coordination or communication between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam regarding the detentions or deportations in question.
Suluhu said there is a growing trend of activists from the region trying to meddle in the country’s issues.
Mwangi explained that he refused to open his door to the men who identified themselves as police officers.
The three were held without explanation shortly after arriving in the country in solidarity with Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.