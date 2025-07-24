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Kenya pledges full support for IGAD’s preventive diplomacy plans
The regional forum brought together elders, former heads of state, scholars, and civic leaders to exchange ideas on promoting peace and stability throughout the IGAD region.
The regional forum brought together elders, former heads of state, scholars, and civic leaders to exchange ideas on promoting peace and stability throughout the IGAD region.
Despite its criminalization under the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act of 2011, FGM continues to be practiced.