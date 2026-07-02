WHO declares MV Hondius Hantavirus outbreak officially over
According to WHO, no additional cases have been reported since May 25, paving the way for the outbreak to be formally closed under international public health guidelines.
According to WHO, no additional cases have been reported since May 25, paving the way for the outbreak to be formally closed under international public health guidelines.
The organisation warned that more cases could still be identified due to the conditions on board and the time it takes for symptoms to appear after exposure.
Intensive preparations have been under way to receive the ship in the port of Granadilla and help more than 100 people onto shore to be repatriated.
Tedros Ghebreyesus stressed that "this is not another Covid" and that there were no symptomatic passengers currently aboard the MV Hondius.
Spain's health ministry said officials were determining which passengers required urgent evacuation from Cape Verde, where the ship was docked.