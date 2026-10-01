Nyanza
Siaya unveils five-year strategy to strengthen child care and support
The commitment comes as early childhood development remains a key focus of efforts to improve children's health, learning, safety and overall wellbeing
The commitment comes as early childhood development remains a key focus of efforts to improve children's health, learning, safety and overall wellbeing
The President directed the Ministry of Education to work with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the National Treasury and other relevant agencies to put in place the systems needed before the programme begins.
The initiative was launched three years ago after the county government identified hunger as a major challenge affecting children in school. Since then, the programme has provided daily meals to learners in public primary schools while also helping parents who struggle to provide food for their children during the school day.