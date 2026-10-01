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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Health and nutrition

Nairobi’s Dishi na County closes in on 100 million meals
Education and Career

Nairobi’s Dishi na County closes in on 100 million meals

The initiative was launched three years ago after the county government identified hunger as a major challenge affecting children in school. Since then, the programme has provided daily meals to learners in public primary schools while also helping parents who struggle to provide food for their children during the school day.

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