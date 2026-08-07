Health and Wellness
WHO warns Kenya may miss 2030 target to control Gonorrhoea
WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the findings highlight both the progress that has been achieved and the risks that could reverse those gains.
WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the findings highlight both the progress that has been achieved and the risks that could reverse those gains.
Gachagua maintained that earlier administrations committed a higher share of the national budget to healthcare, but said the situation has changed even as demand for medical services continues to grow.
Karua questioned the scale of government spending on official travel and accompanying delegations, arguing that the current approach is unsustainable and disconnected from public needs