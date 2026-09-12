Ruto says health reforms are transforming how Kenya tracks maternal deaths
The President said the country’s health challenge was not only a shortage of hospitals but also gaps in the availability of essential services where they are most needed.
The President said the country’s health challenge was not only a shortage of hospitals but also gaps in the availability of essential services where they are most needed.
The six face 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, engaging in a project without prior planning, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, forgery and abuse of office.
The first dedicated cancer centre of its kind within a public hospital, the facility is expected to help meet the growing demand for oncology services by providing specialised clinical care and therapy to support patients’ recovery.
President William Ruto announced a partnership with Amsons Group to construct 10 mother and child hospitals in Kenya. Amsons will fund construction while the government provides land, equipment and health personnel, supporting Universal Health Coverage.