Health and Wellness
Human Rights Commission calls for urgent action to end nurses’ strike
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
Speaking on Monday during a special session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) in Karen, Kindiki said the industrial action had affected the smooth delivery of healthcare services and urged the parties to conclude consultations “as soon as possible” to allow nurses to resume work.