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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

health services disruption

Kindiki urges governors, SRC to resolve ongoing nurses’ strike
Health and Wellness

Kindiki urges governors, SRC to resolve ongoing nurses’ strike

Speaking on Monday during a special session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) in Karen, Kindiki said the industrial action had affected the smooth delivery of healthcare services and urged the parties to conclude consultations “as soon as possible” to allow nurses to resume work.

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