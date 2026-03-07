Counties
Heavy rains force KeNHA to close Migori River bridge
The authority did not provide a specific date for reopening, emphasizing that the bridge will only be accessible once water levels are safe for operations.
The authority did not provide a specific date for reopening, emphasizing that the bridge will only be accessible once water levels are safe for operations.
KeNHA and NTSA have issued a joint safety alert as heavy rains create slippery, flood-prone roads across Kenya, warning of delays, closures and higher accident risks for all road users.