Politics
Hold the Bible and swear! Sifuna fires back at Ruto over SHA
The Senator questioned Ruto’s recent attempt to demonstrate that SHA was functioning by making an unexpected phone call to Karen Hospital Chief Executive Officer Juliet Kigonyo.
The Senator questioned Ruto’s recent attempt to demonstrate that SHA was functioning by making an unexpected phone call to Karen Hospital Chief Executive Officer Juliet Kigonyo.
Medical fundraising has also become more common, with WhatsApp groups increasingly filled with appeals for contributions to help families raise money for treatment and emergency hospital bills.
The move is aimed at strengthening transparency and ensuring members are not overcharged or inconvenienced due to billing errors.