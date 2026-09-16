Ruto revives 30-year-old housing plan as Sh28bn Migori projects take shape
He stressed that the projects would help create employment, particularly for young people, while expanding access to housing and other economic opportunities
He stressed that the projects would help create employment, particularly for young people, while expanding access to housing and other economic opportunities
Speaking during a media engagement in Kisumu on Monday, September 14, 2026, the President said the housing programme should therefore be viewed not only as a plan to provide homes but also as part of efforts to protect land used for farming.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday night, Passaris said her experiences in Nairobi’s informal settlements had convinced her that the country needed sustained investment and dedicated financing to improve housing conditions
The President challenged politicians promising to end the programme to explain what they would do with the young people currently earning from it.
PS Hinga said demand for affordable homes has continued to increase even as the programme faces criticism from some quarters. He noted that construction is ongoing on about 300,000 housing units across different parts of the country.