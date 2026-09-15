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Senate defers Russia recruitment probe as key CSs skip hearing
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
Speaking during the unveiling on Wednesday, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said the transformation of the former dumpsite reflects the county's efforts to improve public spaces while preserving the memory of Baby Pendo.