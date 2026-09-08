10 killed, 40 abducted in deadly northwest Nigeria raid
The attack happened on Sunday in Tofa, located in Rabah district, with the assailants also making away with a large number of livestock, according to local resident Hadiyyatullahi Hamisu.
The attack happened on Sunday in Tofa, located in Rabah district, with the assailants also making away with a large number of livestock, according to local resident Hadiyyatullahi Hamisu.
The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday
In a joint statement after five days of talks in Switzerland, they said they had pledged to "pursue negotiations towards comprehensive peace and conflict resolution" and set up a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire.
The attacks targeted what the IDF described as a Hezbollah command centre in Ansariyeh, from which rockets had allegedly been launched toward Israel.