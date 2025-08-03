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Activist Mwabili finally files police report after alleged abduction
Mwabili was accompanied by representatives from Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), Haki Africa, and VOCAL Africa as he gave his account to police.
Mwabili was accompanied by representatives from Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), Haki Africa, and VOCAL Africa as he gave his account to police.
The President of the Tanganyika Law Society, Boniface Mwabukusi, confirmed that the two are no longer in police custody but remain under the control of the Tanzanian Immigration Department.
Suluhu said there is a growing trend of activists from the region trying to meddle in the country’s issues.
Mwangi explained that he refused to open his door to the men who identified themselves as police officers.
The three were held without explanation shortly after arriving in the country in solidarity with Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.