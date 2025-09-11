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NEP leaders join in mourning passing of Ichung’wah family patriarch
The leaders, led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan Weheliye, described Mzee Ngugi as a visionary and respected elder.
The leaders, led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan Weheliye, described Mzee Ngugi as a visionary and respected elder.
Re-registering these corporations as PLCs is expected to give them room to raise capital through the sale of shares on the stock exchange, with shareholders enjoying limited liability.
The Kikuyu MP cited to the contentious Finance Bill, 2024, as an example of how disinformation can derail critical legislation.
The National Assembly Security Committee has recommended that the Assumption of the Office of the President and Transition of Executive Authority Bill, 2025, be thrown out completely.