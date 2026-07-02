East African Bloc
Regional lawyers raise alarm over Uganda's rule of law and media freedom
The statement raises concern over the reported disruption of Nation Media Group Uganda operations, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor
The statement raises concern over the reported disruption of Nation Media Group Uganda operations, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor
The Gambia brought the case accusing Myanmar of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention during a crackdown in 2017.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation, Gitahi explained that the country practices what it calls a “people-led protagonist democracy,” where citizens take personal responsibility for safeguarding democratic values.
The case, first filed by South Africa in December 2023, alleges that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza violates the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention.