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Murkomen: Over 100,000 adults in Narok lack national IDs
CS Murkomen said the government is determined to make sure all eligible Kenyans are documented
CS Murkomen said the government is determined to make sure all eligible Kenyans are documented
The ODM leader maintained that the requirement for separate voter cards locks out many eligible voters, especially in marginalised areas.
KNH advised all patients to begin by carrying the same national ID used when registering for SHA. “Make sure you have a valid SHA-registered ID number with active SHA membership,” the hospital stated.