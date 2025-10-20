RAILA'S FAREWELL
Military honors Raila Odinga with flag presentation to Mama Ida
The gesture was a symbol of the country’s gratitude for Raila’s decades of public service and his unwavering dedication to Kenya’s democratic journey.
The gesture was a symbol of the country’s gratitude for Raila’s decades of public service and his unwavering dedication to Kenya’s democratic journey.
Addressing the media at her Opoda Farm residence in Bondo on Saturday, Ida said the mourning period should be marked with order and respect, describing it as a time to honour Raila’s memory through unity and reflection rather than disorder.