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IEBC gazettes by-election winners, swearing-in set for Tuesday
The results were published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated December 1, 2025 and signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.
The results were published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated December 1, 2025 and signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, October, 20, 2025, Kinuthia and Arnold said that logistical and technical hurdles continue to discourage citizens from registering or updating their voter details.