NPS seizes 2,000 litres in Kahawa West illicit brew operation
The NPS said the operation was part of continued efforts to identify and dismantle illegal brewing dens, which pose health and security risks to members of the public
The NPS said the operation was part of continued efforts to identify and dismantle illegal brewing dens, which pose health and security risks to members of the public
The operation was carried out by officers from Kahawa West Police Station in Nairobi North Sub-Region as part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to curb the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol and drugs.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the raid was carried out following intelligence gathering and forms part of ongoing efforts to curb the production, distribution and sale of illegal alcohol in communities.
The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) told MPs on Wednesday that while licensed manufacturers continue to invest in the sector, illegal operators are taking advantage of gaps in enforcement and regulatory control to expand their reach.
The intelligence-led operation targeted a vehicle intercepted near Spur Mall in Gwa Kairu, Kiambu County.
Murkomen said some officers who have been stationed in one area for extended periods have grown too familiar with their surroundings, making them vulnerable to compromise