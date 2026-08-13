KFS probes overnight felling of 350 young trees at Saboti forest
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The Timber Tracker System (TTS) was officially handed over to KFS during a ceremony held at the agency’s headquarters, where officials described the platform as a transformative tool designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the timber value chain.
The service stressed that under Kenyan law, resisting or assaulting a public officer is a criminal offence. Citing Section 63 of the Penal Code, KFS said forest rangers are recognised public officers empowered to carry out lawful arrests within gazetted forest areas.