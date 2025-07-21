Global Affairs
Undocumented immigrants face arrest under renewed crackdown, says ICE chief
Lyons outlined a more aggressive posture by the agency, which is now targeting both undocumented immigrants and the employers who hire them.
Lyons outlined a more aggressive posture by the agency, which is now targeting both undocumented immigrants and the employers who hire them.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took custody of Seringe Khabane Lame, a 25-year-old Italian citizen, on June 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to immigration violations.