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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Independence Day

Why U.S. Embassy in Kenya will close on Friday
News

Why U.S. Embassy in Kenya will close on Friday

In a public notice issued by the mission on Thursday, the embassy informed members of the public that normal operations would be suspended as part of celebrations marking the U.S. national holiday, which is observed annually on July 4. Since the holiday falls on a weekend in 2026, observance activities have been scheduled for the preceding Friday.

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Tanzania cancels independence day to prioritise riot repairs
Global Affairs

Tanzania cancels independence day to prioritise riot repairs

The decision comes after weeks of unrest that followed the presidential election. Cities such as Dar es Salaam and Dodoma witnessed extensive damage to roads, government offices, and public utilities. Police stations and polling centres were vandalised, while businesses and traders in affected areas faced significant losses.

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