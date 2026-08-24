Zelensky rejects wartime elections, says would 'split' Ukraine
Ukraine has suspended elections under martial law, a measure still widely supported by the population as the country focuses on fighting off the Russian invasion launched in 2022.
Ukraine has suspended elections under martial law, a measure still widely supported by the population as the country focuses on fighting off the Russian invasion launched in 2022.
In a public notice issued by the mission on Thursday, the embassy informed members of the public that normal operations would be suspended as part of celebrations marking the U.S. national holiday, which is observed annually on July 4. Since the holiday falls on a weekend in 2026, observance activities have been scheduled for the preceding Friday.
In a message shared to commemorate the national holiday, President Suluhu expressed gratitude to God for guiding the nation through more than six decades of sovereignty, noting that Tanzania’s stability remains a model for Africa and the rest of the world.
Government spokesperson Mussa Azzan Zungu, speaking on Monday, said the instruction is meant to allow the country to mark the day while maintaining public order.
The decision comes after weeks of unrest that followed the presidential election. Cities such as Dar es Salaam and Dodoma witnessed extensive damage to roads, government offices, and public utilities. Police stations and polling centres were vandalised, while businesses and traders in affected areas faced significant losses.
The extended Liberation Day break comes amid heightened regional tension over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.