Crime
Two Indians rescued after JKIA kidnapping, three Pakistanis arrested
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
Justice Francis Rayola Olel, sitting at the Kiambu High Court, ruled that each officer be freed on a Sh3 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.