Africa
DRC Ebola death toll rises to 139 as confirmed cases reach 689
The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and has now spread across 29 health zones in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and has now spread across 29 health zones in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
The DP said the country is on high alert, asking Kenyans not to panic but be on the lookout for any suspicious symptoms and present themselves for medical attention in case of such.