Morara Kebaso urges opposition to back Fred Matiang’i for 2027 ticket
He warned that backing other presidential hopefuls within the opposition would weaken Matiang'i's chances of emerging as the coalition's flag bearer
He warned that backing other presidential hopefuls within the opposition would weaken Matiang'i's chances of emerging as the coalition's flag bearer
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kebaso said the decision to put the INJECT Party aside was driven by the realities of mobilisation, organisation and electoral preparedness.
Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has quit active politics in Kenya, citing voter behaviour, campaign financing hurdles and tribal dynamics, and will now focus on business while remaining engaged only as a voter.
He noted that many citizens often support candidates based solely on ethnic affiliation, overlooking crucial factors such as integrity and leadership competence.