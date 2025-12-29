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British boxer Anthony Joshua injured in Nigeria car crash
Police in Ogun State said the 36-year-old boxer was rushed to hospital with minor injuries. Two other people were confirmed dead following the collision.
Police in Ogun State said the 36-year-old boxer was rushed to hospital with minor injuries. Two other people were confirmed dead following the collision.
Mudavadi described the destruction of infrastructure and theft of public property, including subsidised fertiliser, as economic sabotage.
According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Boss Peter Maina, the Toyota Noah was heading from Kisian towards Bondo when its driver lost control and rammed into the school bus.