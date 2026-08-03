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Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia arrested after night at RMS offices
Regional DCI Commander Daniel Kandie confirmed Kaguchia would be taken to the agency's Valley Road offices in Nairobi for questioning.
Regional DCI Commander Daniel Kandie confirmed Kaguchia would be taken to the agency's Valley Road offices in Nairobi for questioning.
The former Deputy President also commended young people who had accompanied elderly voters to polling stations, saying they had demonstrated responsibility by ensuring older members of the community were able to participate in the election.