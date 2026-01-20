Airstrip rehabilitation in Kericho and Bomet under KAA spotlight
The move is part of the Authority’s drive to enhance aviation safety, improve air transport services, and strengthen connectivity in regional hubs.
The move is part of the Authority’s drive to enhance aviation safety, improve air transport services, and strengthen connectivity in regional hubs.
The joint exercise came after locals submitted a petition saying the road had slowly become unsafe due to poor lighting, damaged guardrails, blocked drainage and incomplete footbridges. They said the deterioration had led to accidents, insecurity and areas where pedestrians felt exposed.
The exercise will be carried out at various locations including police stations, chiefs’ offices, shopping centres, county offices and social halls in areas such as Westlands, Dagoretti, Langata, Kibra, Roysambu, Kasarani and Embakasi.
Staff housing was also found in poor condition, with many quarters left vacant due to lack of maintenance.
The move comes just days before schools reopen, and is part of a wider safety campaign aimed at protecting learners on the road.