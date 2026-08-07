Health and Wellness
WHO warns Kenya may miss 2030 target to control Gonorrhoea
WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the findings highlight both the progress that has been achieved and the risks that could reverse those gains.
WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the findings highlight both the progress that has been achieved and the risks that could reverse those gains.
Figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) show that Kenya had about 70,000 new HIV infections in 2010. By 2025, the number had dropped sharply to 13,936, representing an 80 per cent reduction.
The licensing agreement, announced by Merck on Friday, gives the Kiambu County-based company the right to manufacture or import the medicine and supply it to hospitals, pharmacies, government health programmes, non-governmental organisations and donor-funded initiatives in countries with high HIV burdens.