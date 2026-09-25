Corridors of Justice
DPP secures extradition order for Kenyan fugitive wanted in US
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Federal prosecutor Jason Reding Quinones said on social media that the 18 suspects had been “transported in military plane from Haiti to face American justice in the Southern District of Florida”.
Katungi Michael Mpeirwe, a retired lieutenant in the Ugandan army, faces charges in the US over an alleged international arms-trafficking operation targeting criminal groups, including the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).
Guang, 39, is accused of manipulating weighbridge bills and payment vouchers while working as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.