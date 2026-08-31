Sports
It ends! Messi draws curtain on Argentina career
The Rosario-born forward said the decision was painful but acknowledged that he had reached a point where he felt he had no more to give to the national side.
The Rosario-born forward said the decision was painful but acknowledged that he had reached a point where he felt he had no more to give to the national side.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.