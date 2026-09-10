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ODM confirms Oburu Oginga is in UK for medical check-up
ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed to Radio Generation that Oginga left the country for the medical review and said there was no cause for concern over his condition.
ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed to Radio Generation that Oginga left the country for the medical review and said there was no cause for concern over his condition.
The arrangement also covers Kenyan nationals and their family members with ordinary passports who hold residence permits issued by Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore or New Zealand
The passenger numbers come as the government steps up efforts to market Kenya as a safe, attractive and competitive destination for international visitors. Tourism officials say sustained arrivals reflect continued confidence among travellers and the resilience of the tourism sector