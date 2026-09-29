Dangote targets 12m tonnes of fertiliser production by 2029
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
In June, the New York Times reported that OpenAI was leaning toward delaying its IPO until next year.
The Initial Public Offering raised Sh106 billion, funds that the government says will be directed to the newly established National Infrastructure Fund. The administration believes the move will help finance major projects without relying heavily on loans or additional taxes.
In a statement issued in Nairobi on February 19, 2026, the CMA confirmed that the offer period, which was initially set to close on February 19 at 5 p.m., will now remain open until Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 5 p.m.
The one-month subscription, which began on January 19 and runs until February 19, 2026, marks the first time the strategic state-owned company has opened its shares to the public.
The move, approved by the Cabinet and Parliament, seeks to unlock KPC’s full potential, empower citizens through ownership, and support fiscal sustainability within Kenya’s broader economic reform agenda.