Irũngũ Houghton to leave Amnesty Kenya after eight years
Under Houghton, Amnesty Kenya established 165 Circles of Conscience in 35 counties, creating a robust grassroots network that has strengthened human rights advocacy at the local level.
Under Houghton, Amnesty Kenya established 165 Circles of Conscience in 35 counties, creating a robust grassroots network that has strengthened human rights advocacy at the local level.
Houghton said remaining on the panel after the court ruling would amount to “normalising an arrangement that the Court has expressly found to be unconstitutional” and would weaken the role and independence of the KNCHR.
Amnesty voiced serious worries about the events leading to Ojwang’s death, which happened only hours after police arrested him in Homa Bay County and transferred him to Nairobi for custody.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amnesty said Njeri was arrested ahead of the Madaraka Day weekend, denied legal representation, and forced to hand over her electronic devices and passwords.
The Ambassador said the Kenya-Saudi Bilateral Labour Agreement ensures protection and fairness for workers, based on internationally accepted labour standards.
Many of the women had fled poverty in Kenya with the hope of finding better lives, only to be met with inhumane treatment.
Executive Director Irungu Houghton took to social media to encourage Kenyans to watch the documentary.