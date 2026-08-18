Politics
Nyakera drops Nairobi governor bid, eyes Makadara MP seat
Nyakera announced the change after visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home, where he was accompanied by a delegation from Makadara.
Nyakera announced the change after visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home, where he was accompanied by a delegation from Makadara.
Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Nyakera alleges a dawn raid at his Kisumu hotel tied to a rent dispute, as LBDA denies involvement and frames the standoff as a commercial lease conflict.
Nyakera condemned the directive as “reckless” and “dangerous,” warning that it encourages extrajudicial killings and undermines the rule of law.
Nyakera has revealed plans to lead a march to Karen on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.