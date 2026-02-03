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Meru Governor under pressure to explain Sh1.9m Timau Stadium toilet tender
According to the Auditor-General’s report, the toilet facility was to be constructed inside Timau Stadium for use by sportspeople and spectators attending matches.
According to the Auditor-General’s report, the toilet facility was to be constructed inside Timau Stadium for use by sportspeople and spectators attending matches.
Mutuma said locals have suffered for years due to recurring conflict with animals from nearby national parks and should be allowed to gain something from living near wildlife.