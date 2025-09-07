Global Affairs
Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigns
The announcement on Sunday comes weeks after Ishiba denied reports he planned to step down over a historic defeat the LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election.
The announcement on Sunday comes weeks after Ishiba denied reports he planned to step down over a historic defeat the LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election.
Under the financing arrangement, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry will receive Sh13.1 billion to support local vehicle assemblers parts manufacturers and expand electric vehicle production